Economy

14:43 23.04.2020

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

1 min read
NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will be ready to take government-secured corporate bonds and municipal bonds as collateral, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.

"We intend to expand the list of acceptable collateral for attracting funds by banks for standard liquidity support tools. We are considering the possibility of including government-secured corporate bonds, as well as municipal bonds in the collateral pool," he said during an online briefing on Thursday.

Tags: #nbu #smolii #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

14:37 23.04.2020
NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

14:15 23.04.2020
NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

16:19 21.04.2020
Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

09:51 21.04.2020
Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

17:22 17.04.2020
Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

16:41 13.04.2020
Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

18:20 10.04.2020
Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

15:12 10.04.2020
NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

LATEST

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Port charges should be cut by 20% in two stages – industry associations

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs PEC contract with Expert Petroleum for 15 years to raise gas production in Western Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD