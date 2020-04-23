NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will be ready to take government-secured corporate bonds and municipal bonds as collateral, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.
"We intend to expand the list of acceptable collateral for attracting funds by banks for standard liquidity support tools. We are considering the possibility of including government-secured corporate bonds, as well as municipal bonds in the collateral pool," he said during an online briefing on Thursday.