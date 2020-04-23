Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

JSC Ukrposhta has sent more than 30,000 parcels to New York from the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) by a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA).

According to the press service of the national postal operator with reference to CEO Igor Smelyansky reporting on Thursday, there were the products of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses for export on board, which will be delivered by the U.S. mail (USPS) today. The total value of the cargo or goods sold is about $1.5 million.

"We understand that temporary quarantine measures and the regular flights prohibition can considerably hit the business of tens of thousands of entrepreneurs whose products we deliver. These are thousands of jobs and the welfare of thousands of families. In particular, goods of about 5,000 Ukrainian entrepreneurs are delivered only this time. Therefore, we continue to look for alternative ways so that our customers and their partners do not lose this distribution channel, save incomes and jobs. Moreover, our loyalty program continues working for exporters, and we do not raise the cost of delivery, although the cost of transporting mail to different destinations have grown three or four times," the press service of Ukrposhta said, citing Smelyansky.

Ukrposhta said that parcels and small packages are loaded aboard airplane, as well as packages of Express Mail Service (EMS), which envisages prioritized customs clearance and delivery to the recipient's doors in the United States. All parcels were cleared at Ukrainian customs on April 14 through April 21.

The company plans to make flights with UIA to New York regular, which will ensure stable delivery terms for Ukrainian entrepreneurs.