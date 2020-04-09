Economy

15:50 09.04.2020

Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

2 min read
Ukrposhta, Chinese operator Cainiao Network launch cargo flights to Ukraine

Ukrposhta JSC and the Chinese international logistics operator Cainiao Network, part of the Alibaba Group, launch cargo flights to Ukraine.

Such cooperation will reduce the delivery time of orders from AliExpress under quarantine. Air routes started from the cities with the largest Cainiao distribution centers in Europe, the Ukrposhta press service said on Thursday.

According to the company, the partners in organizing flights are Eleron Airlines, AirBaltic and the national postal operator of Latvia. Regular flights (with a carrying capacity of five tonnes) are carried out by AN-26 aircraft to Lviv, where the parcels undergo customs clearance, sorting and will be delivered to recipients in Ukraine. At the first stages, the aircraft will arrive in Lviv twice a week, but the schedule will be revised later depending on the load.

Ukrposhta also reports that the delivery of parcels will be transferred to non-contact mode - all AliExpress orders worth up to $2 will be delivered to the mailbox (in good order). Home delivery options for more expensive items will be carried out either by a courier or a postman.

The Ukrainian postal operator added that in the first quarter of 2020, Ukrposhta delivered over 4 million items from AliExpress, an increase of 26% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Among the most popular categories of goods that Ukrainians ordered in March were: electronics, accessories, clothing and household goods.

Tags: #ukrposhta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 06.04.2020
EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

17:56 27.01.2020
Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

16:39 20.01.2020
Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

10:50 04.12.2019
Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

14:35 27.09.2018
Ukrposhta predicts stoppage of imports due to imperfectness of "law about three parcels"

Ukrposhta predicts stoppage of imports due to imperfectness of "law about three parcels"

14:13 17.08.2018
Omelyan appoints Igor Smelyansky director general of Ukrposhta

Omelyan appoints Igor Smelyansky director general of Ukrposhta

14:52 30.07.2018
Ukrposhta sees UAH 536.7 mln of net loss in H1 2018, 34% rise in net revenue

Ukrposhta sees UAH 536.7 mln of net loss in H1 2018, 34% rise in net revenue

18:55 13.03.2018
Ukrposhta agrees on business tariffs with postal service of Azerbaijan

Ukrposhta agrees on business tariffs with postal service of Azerbaijan

14:46 26.01.2018
Ukrposhta working with Express newspaper publisher on subscriptions

Ukrposhta working with Express newspaper publisher on subscriptions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

LATEST

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

New proposal on green energy submitted to Ukrainian govt – Energy Community

Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Participation of legal entities in land turnover, conducting of referendum on time to determine ultimate success of land reform – IFC

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD