Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has proposed to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to help it with information which could be useful for detecting potential hot spots of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 spread and wise distribution of medical resources.

"The algorithms which we, as a mobile operator, have proposed and which are working on, allow us to detect the number of subscribers who came from abroad and their possible geographical contacts," the operator's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to Kyivstar, non-personalized data on the consumption of mobile and Internet traffic can indirectly indicate certain behavioral trends and habits, including the correlation between population movements and cases of infection.

At the same time, the operator said that BigData-based analytics cannot be the only source of information, and recommends using other tools for analyzing the situation.

At the same time, the company said that Kyivstar does not track the actions of subscribers.

"All analytical models using BigData are built on the basis of non-personalized and encrypted data. Kyivstar adheres to the laws of Ukraine on information and on the protection of personal data," the press service of the mobile operator said.