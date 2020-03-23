Economy

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and discussed the expansion of the program of cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF to support further reforms in our country and overcome the challenges facing the Ukrainian economy due to the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, as well as the steps to implement this program.

"We have discussed increasing the amount of support from the Fund to Ukraine in times of major economic challenges caused by the global pandemic. Ukraine is aware that today it is necessary to act proactively and quickly in order to minimize the negative impact of the pandemic and restrictions associated with it on the economy and welfare of citizens," the head of state said.

Georgieva said that she had a very constructive conversation with Zelensky and expressed support for Ukraine as the country confronts the tremendous challenges caused by COVID-19.

The parties also agreed to coordinate joint actions for the international partners to expand the support programs for Ukraine, in particular to increase their scope.

