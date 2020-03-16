Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Finance Ministry of Ukraine to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other partners on the assistance to the country for overcoming the consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Finance Ministry should hold talks with the IMF and other international partners on financial aid for overcoming the consequences of coronavirus," he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Monday.