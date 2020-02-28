Economy

15:29 28.02.2020

Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

2 min read
Ookla (the United States), the developer of Speedtest service, has said that Kyivstar mobile communication operator is Ukraine's Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed, according to the Ookla Speedtest report posted on the Speedtest website.

According to the report, in 2019, the company made over 3.15 million test counts for subscribers of all mobile operators. In particular, the total number of test counts in the Kyivstar network was 1.53 million with average download speed of 22.02 Mbps (17.94 Mbps in 2018) and average upload speed of 12.88 Mbps (8.99 Mbps).

Some 0.973 million test counts were made in the Vodafone Ukraine network with average download speed of 19.37 Mbps and average upload speed of 11.16 Mbps (14 Mbps and 6.63 Mbps in 2018), and in the lifecell network 0.583 million test counts were made with average download speed of 19.42 Mbps and average upload speed of 9.24 Mbps (16.64 Mbps and 6.69 Mbps).

According to Ookla, Kyivstar's Speed Score was 20.31, lifecell's – 17.77 and Vodafone Ukraine's – 17.93. Speed Score incorporates a measure of each provider's download and upload speed to rank network speed performance.

A total of 566,300 unique devices launched the Speedtest application in Ukraine, including iPhone 7 (27,600 test counts), Redmi Note 5 Pro (25,700 test counts), Redmi Note 4 (20,700 test counts), iPhone 6s (20,500 test counts), and iPhone X (18,100 test counts).

At the same time, in Kharkiv, according to Ookla, the speed of mobile Internet is on average higher than in Kyiv. So, Kyivstar's Speed Score in this city was 25.08, while in Kyiv it was 19.79. Speed Score of lifecell in Kharkiv was 22.17, and in Kyiv was 18.06.

At the same time, the Speed Score of Vodafone Ukraine in Kharkiv was 16.87, while in Kyiv it was 18.88.

Tags: #kyivstar #vodafone
