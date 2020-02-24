Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine could in March this year launch three new tenders for surface hydrocarbon development based on production sharing agreements (PSA), Roman Opimakh, the head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources, has said.

"The third round [of PSA tenders]. We expect that next month we will be able to offer three more land deposits for signing production sharing agreements," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.