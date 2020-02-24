Economy

18:11 24.02.2020

Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

1 min read
Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine could in March this year launch three new tenders for surface hydrocarbon development based on production sharing agreements (PSA), Roman Opimakh, the head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources, has said.

"The third round [of PSA tenders]. We expect that next month we will be able to offer three more land deposits for signing production sharing agreements," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Tags: #psa #geology_service #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:13 24.02.2020
Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

12:10 20.02.2020
Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

14:38 05.02.2020
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

15:58 04.02.2020
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

LATEST

«Vlast Deneg» Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands

Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD