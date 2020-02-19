Economy

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 million in the construction of a new unit at Sloviansk thermal power plant (TPP, PJSC Donbasenergo), Liu Jun, the adviser for trade and economic issues at the Embassy of China in Ukraine, has said.

"The Chinese side is ready to invest more than $600 million in this project, provided that the Ukrainian side provides state guarantees," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Jun recalled that the investment agreement between Dongfang Electric International Corporation (DEIC) and Donbasenergo for the joint implementation of the project was signed in December 2018.

"The construction of the sixth power unit is a new serious potential joint project between Ukraine and China. I am sure that its implementation will bring great benefits for both the Ukrainian people and Chinese enterprises," he said.

As reported, the contract between DEIC and Donbasenergo provides for the construction of power units Nos. 6A and 6B of 330 MW each at Sloviansk TPP using CFB technology (burning solid fuel in a circulating fluidized bed).

The contract price is $684.296 million. Financing for the reconstruction foresees 70% of funds of a credit from a Chinese bank.

Tags: #investment #tpp #china #sloviansk
