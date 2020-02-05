Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the importance of solving the issue of wage arrears to miners and developing a concept for the reorganization of the coal industry.

At a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday he noted that as of January 1, 2020, the debt to miners was UAH 922 million, the presidential press service reported.

"The debt situation needs to be resolved shortly. That is why we expect the government to elaborate a comprehensive program restructuring the coal industry and provide the results of the state mines audit," the president said.