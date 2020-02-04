Economy

17:58 04.02.2020

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

 The Ukrainian government and the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) are discussing possible options for organizing payments for servicing the gas transmission infrastructure for households, which consumption equals to zero, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksiy Orzhel said on the air of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on ICTV channel late on Monday.

"Transmission infrastructure is a component of tariffs. To ensure that the entire large transmission and distribution infrastructure operates so that at any time the consumer can turn on gas and receive it, you need to pay for it. These are costs that are conditionally constant, that is, they must always be invested, even if you do not consume... This is the so-called monthly fee in order for everything to work," the minister said.

"At the same time, indeed, at present the government, together with the regulator – and we have an independent one – is studying the possibility of correctly reflecting these corresponding costs in the work of the entire infrastructure, for its readiness to provide services," Orzhel said.

