Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

The list of enterprises, 100% stakes in which are to be left in ownership of the state, according to bill No. 2831, includes National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, private joint-stock company Ukrhydroenergo, National energy company Ukrenergo and JSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU).

The respective list is posted on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

It is also proposed to include state-owned enterprise (SOE) Market Operator and SOE Guaranteed Buyer, which were created in 2019 by the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the operation of a new electricity market, in the list of enterprises completely prohibited for privatization. In addition, the list includes enterprises related to nuclear energy and radioactive waste management: SOE Association Radon, SOE Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management, SOE Chornobyl NPP, SOE Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety and others.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development, the government's bill provides for three groups of facilities prohibited from being privatized. In the first are joint-stock companies in which the share of corporate rights owned by the state cannot be less than 50% plus one share and is not subject to privatization. In the second are joint-stock companies, in which the share of state-owned corporate rights is 100%, in the third are facilities of culture and sports.

At the same time, PJSC Ukrnafta, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, JSC Ukrtransnafta, JSC Ukrtransgaz, JSC Chornomornaftogaz do not appear in any of the indicated lists. Earlier, it was planned that the state would retain at least a 50% stake in NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, JSC MGU, JSC Ukrtransgaz, PJSC Ukrnafta, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, JSC Ukrtransnafta, and JSC Chornomornaftogaz.

Naftogaz Ukrainy, as reported, is on the first list.