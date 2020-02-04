Economy

15:58 04.02.2020

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

2 min read
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

The list of enterprises, 100% stakes in which are to be left in ownership of the state, according to bill No. 2831, includes National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, private joint-stock company Ukrhydroenergo, National energy company Ukrenergo and JSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU).

The respective list is posted on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

It is also proposed to include state-owned enterprise (SOE) Market Operator and SOE Guaranteed Buyer, which were created in 2019 by the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the operation of a new electricity market, in the list of enterprises completely prohibited for privatization. In addition, the list includes enterprises related to nuclear energy and radioactive waste management: SOE Association Radon, SOE Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management, SOE Chornobyl NPP, SOE Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety and others.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development, the government's bill provides for three groups of facilities prohibited from being privatized. In the first are joint-stock companies in which the share of corporate rights owned by the state cannot be less than 50% plus one share and is not subject to privatization. In the second are joint-stock companies, in which the share of state-owned corporate rights is 100%, in the third are facilities of culture and sports.

At the same time, PJSC Ukrnafta, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, JSC Ukrtransnafta, JSC Ukrtransgaz, JSC Chornomornaftogaz do not appear in any of the indicated lists. Earlier, it was planned that the state would retain at least a 50% stake in NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, JSC MGU, JSC Ukrtransgaz, PJSC Ukrnafta, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, JSC Ukrtransnafta, and JSC Chornomornaftogaz.

Naftogaz Ukrainy, as reported, is on the first list.

Tags: #energy #privatization #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

15:39 29.01.2020
Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

15:13 29.01.2020
Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

17:21 28.01.2020
Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

16:12 28.01.2020
Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

12:56 24.01.2020
Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

11:34 24.01.2020
Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

11:09 24.01.2020
State will offer investors new model for renewable energy development in Ukraine – President's Office

State will offer investors new model for renewable energy development in Ukraine – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

LATEST

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

Business class buildings prevail in primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 – expert

Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

Official from Ukraine's presidential office discusses investment cooperation with Qatar's transport minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD