Economy

13:52 04.02.2020

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the proposed law on the land market is "the most loyal for Ukraine," as compared with similar ones in other countries.

"I would like to tell you that there is not such a loyal land market law as we have anywhere else. Yesterday we met with Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. He told me that they also faced many questions from the community, farmers and the government, especially from the previous government. There were many calls on various TV channels. They had a tougher system. They opened it [the land market] for everyone. They opened and completely liberalized it," the head of state told reporters while checking the work of the Affordable Loans at 5-7-9% program at Ukrgasbank on Tuesday.

Zelensky also said that in 1991, when Ukraine declared its independence, it had the same level of economic growth, GDP, population as Turkey, while today the population and GDP in Turkey are much higher than in Ukraine.

"They [Turkey] liberalized the economy as much as possible and the money came into the country," Zelensky said.

