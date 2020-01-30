NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) improved its forecast for forex reserves of the country by the end of 2020 from $24 billion to $29.3 billion, and to $31.6 billion by the end of 2021 thanks to the significant improvement of the estimate of the surplus of the consolidated balance of payment.

According to the forecast published by the NBU, for 2019, the surplus estimate has been raised to $6 billion thanks to $2.9 billion paid by Russia's Gazprom.

In 2021, the central bank expects a surplus of $1.6 billion for the consolidated balance of payments instead of the previous forecast of a deficit of $1.1 billion, and for 2022 predicts a surplus of $0.4 billion and an increase in reserves to $32.3 billion.

As reported, the international reserves of Ukraine in 2019 increased by 22% and as of January 1, 2020 amounted to $25.3 billion.