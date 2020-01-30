Economy

14:25 30.01.2020

NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

1 min read
NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) improved its forecast for forex reserves of the country by the end of 2020 from $24 billion to $29.3 billion, and to $31.6 billion by the end of 2021 thanks to the significant improvement of the estimate of the surplus of the consolidated balance of payment.

According to the forecast published by the NBU, for 2019, the surplus estimate has been raised to $6 billion thanks to $2.9 billion paid by Russia's Gazprom.

In 2021, the central bank expects a surplus of $1.6 billion for the consolidated balance of payments instead of the previous forecast of a deficit of $1.1 billion, and for 2022 predicts a surplus of $0.4 billion and an increase in reserves to $32.3 billion.

As reported, the international reserves of Ukraine in 2019 increased by 22% and as of January 1, 2020 amounted to $25.3 billion.

Tags: #nbu #forecast
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 30.01.2020
No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

16:05 30.01.2020
NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

14:21 30.01.2020
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 13.5% to 11%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 13.5% to 11%

17:00 22.01.2020
Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

14:49 21.01.2020
Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

11:50 20.01.2020
NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

13:59 16.01.2020
NBU with great probability to cut forecast range for refinancing rate late Jan

NBU with great probability to cut forecast range for refinancing rate late Jan

12:02 13.01.2020
Inflation slowing in Ukraine in 2019 turned out to be more significant than NBU expected

Inflation slowing in Ukraine in 2019 turned out to be more significant than NBU expected

14:46 09.01.2020
NBU bans private entrepreneurs to spend funds from business account on personal needs

NBU bans private entrepreneurs to spend funds from business account on personal needs

18:26 08.01.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves 22% up in 2019

Ukraine's intl reserves 22% up in 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 13.5% to 11%

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Wuhan coronavirus to have minimum effect on Ukraine's economy – ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

LATEST

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Court refuses to return Dniproavia to state ownership

UkraineInvest will need additional people for 'investment nannies' ­ head

Govt approves dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia head, will announce new competition – Honcharuk

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Wuhan coronavirus to have minimum effect on Ukraine's economy – ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

EU to send EUR 10 mln for land reform as part of grant support of agriculture development in Ukraine

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD