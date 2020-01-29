Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

The final price of natural gas for the population and heating companies in January 2020 will be about UAH 6,000-7,000 per 1,000 cubic meter, Minister of Energy and Environment Protection Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"The final price for consumers, if we add transportation, distribution and all other margins and allowances depending on regional gas companies [the transportation region] will be from UAH 6,000 to UAH 7,000 per 1,000 cubic meters," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

The minister also did not rule out that the tendency to lower gas prices in the European market will continue, and Ukrainian consumers will pay even less for the volume consumed in February.

As reported, the price of natural gas supplied by Naftogaz Ukrainy for the needs of the population and heat producers in January 2020 will be UAH 4.65/cubic meter (excluding VAT, transportation by trunk and distribution pipelines and gas sales companies' margins), which is 25% less than in January 2019 (UAH 6.26 per cubic meter).