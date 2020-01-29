Economy

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in February 2020 will cut the price of natural gas sold to industrial consumers on the advance payment conditions by 15.3% or UAH 1,006.80 compared with the price of the current month, to UAH 5,593.20 per 1,000 cubic meters (hereinafter VAT included).

This is the price of natural gas to be sold to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis with the purchase volume of over 50,000 cubic meter a month and without any debts to the holding's enterprises.

For industrial enterprises purchasing gas without prepayment, the price in February will be cut by 14.2% or UAH 1,036.80, to UAH 6,249.60 per 1,000 cubic meters.

As reported, since October 1, 2015, public regulation of gas prices for all categories of consumers, except for the households and heat suppliers for the needs of households, was canceled in Ukraine. Since that time, Naftogaz has been supplying gas to industrial consumers, budget-funded organizations and other business entities on market conditions.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The holding is a monopolist in transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as in transportation of crude oil by pipeline through the country.

