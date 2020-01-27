Economy

17:56 27.01.2020

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

1 min read
JSC Ukrposhta has so far not imposed restrictions on the reception of shipments from China, Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"At the moment, no restrictions are planned. We, as members of the Universal Postal Union, are certainly in contact with colleagues from other countries, however, according to the status today, taking into account how the disease spreads (airborne droplets). Forwarding during 7-10 days it doesn't even allow the virus to be transmitted in theory. So there are no grounds for restrictions," he said.

The company emphasizes that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet introduced any prohibitions on the movement of goods across borders and international trade.

Ukrposhta monitors the situation and is in constant contact with Ukraine's Ministry of Health and our partners in China. No evidence has yet been recorded of the risk of the spread of coronavirus through goods," the company's website said.

As reported, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced that from Sunday, January 26, at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv), temperature screening of passengers on direct flights from China began, conducted by trained specialists using special equipment.

Interfax-Ukraine
