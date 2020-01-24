Economy

18:16 24.01.2020

Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will take decisions on reorganization of a number of ministries in the next few weeks, as for now the efficiency of previously done unification is assessed.

"Now we're studying the situation with the quality of the decisions that were made. I think that in the coming weeks we can expect results of this work," Honcharuk said at a briefing on the results of the government's meeting in Kyiv on Friday being asked when the reorganization will be held in the government, in particular the separation of ministries and the formation of new departments.

According to him, the government is currently evaluating which of the decisions to unify the ministries was justified or unsuccessful.

"Of course, some decisions will be made," the prime minister said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to break up some ministries and that he expects relevant proposals from Honcharuk, in particular, on the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

Tags: #government #honcharuk
Interfax-Ukraine
