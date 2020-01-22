Economy

18:27 22.01.2020

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has noted Ukraine's progress in judicial and economic reforms and said that after all the necessary steps are taken the fund would submit a new three-year Extended Fund Facility program to the Executive Board for consideration.

She said at a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on January 22 that they had discussed the progress made in judicial reform, which will contribute to the rule of law, promoting economic reforms, and spoke about the need to complete those actions that have not yet been completed so that they could submit the program to the Executive Board.

