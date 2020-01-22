Economy

10:49 22.01.2020

Honcharuk instructs economy ministry to revise salaries of top managers

Honcharuk instructs economy ministry to revise salaries of top managers

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has instructed the Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ministry to revise the salaries of its top managers and supervisory board members.

"I have instructed the economy ministry to form a proposal on the revision of the pay policy for its top managers and supervisory board members. The pay policy must be competitive and at the same time fair," Honcharuk wrote in his Telegram channel.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made public the information on the salaries of government members in 2019, according to which Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov received the highest salary last year.

