Economy

16:39 20.01.2020

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

1 min read
The net sales income of Ukrposhta, according to the company's recent data, in 2019 increased by 20.6% compared to 2018, from UAH 6.8 billion to UAH 8.2 billion, the press service of the company has told Interfax-Ukraine.

For the indicated period, Ukrposhta received UAH 600 million of net profit (recent data) versus more than UAH 500 million of loss for 2018.

Last year, the company increased the volume of work with parcels to an average of 47,000 per day and expanded international delivery services.

In addition, according to the results of the year, Ukrposhta's assets include 547 vehicles, 8,300 new computers, 5,000 POS terminals with contactless payment support.

Income from the rental of unused real estate in 2019 increased and amounted to UAH 69 million.

The monthly wage of the company's personnel last year amounted to UAH 6,850, excluding bonuses.

Tags: #ukrposhta
