Economy

13:59 16.01.2020

NBU with great probability to cut forecast range for refinancing rate late Jan

1 min read
NBU with great probability to cut forecast range for refinancing rate late Jan

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) with a great probability to cut the forecast range for refinancing rate at the end of January 2020, Deputy NBU Governor Dmytro Sologub has said.

"On January 30, we will get not only the decision of the central bank regarding the refinancing rate, but also the forecast range. I can say that there really is a big chance that this range will be more ambitious than it was," he said at a press briefing after the presentation of the Strategy of Ukrainian Financial Sector Development until 2025 held in Kyiv on Thursday.

Together with the decision on the refinancing rate, the NBU will publish a macroeconomic forecast and a forecast on the yield range in line with the schedule for the publication of such data once a quarter.

As reported, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii in the first decade of January said that while maintaining a favorable macroeconomic situation, the refinancing rate could be reduced to 8% per annum faster than the central bank had previously predicted.

Since December 13, 2019, the NBU has lowered the refinancing rate to 13.5% from 15.5% per annum.

Tags: #nbu #sologub #forecast #refinancing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:02 13.01.2020
Inflation slowing in Ukraine in 2019 turned out to be more significant than NBU expected

Inflation slowing in Ukraine in 2019 turned out to be more significant than NBU expected

14:46 09.01.2020
NBU bans private entrepreneurs to spend funds from business account on personal needs

NBU bans private entrepreneurs to spend funds from business account on personal needs

18:26 08.01.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves 22% up in 2019

Ukraine's intl reserves 22% up in 2019

14:35 02.01.2020
NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

16:57 28.12.2019
NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

18:18 26.12.2019
Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

12:06 26.12.2019
Financial Stability Council notes moderate systemic risks, looking for ways to restore solvency of Deposit Guarantee Fund

Financial Stability Council notes moderate systemic risks, looking for ways to restore solvency of Deposit Guarantee Fund

12:58 23.12.2019
Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

14:09 17.12.2019
NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

12:20 16.12.2019
Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

PM: macroeconomic situation allows Ukrainian economy to grow rapidly in coming several years

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

LATEST

No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

PM: macroeconomic situation allows Ukrainian economy to grow rapidly in coming several years

Over 1,300 haulers use e-booking service for intl transport permits – Infrastructure ministry

Kyivstar plans to launch Open API

Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD