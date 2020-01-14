Economy

15:15 14.01.2020

State losses from illegal logging exceed UAH 1 bln

2 min read
State losses from illegal logging exceed UAH 1 bln

The state suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 1 billion due to illegal deforestation in Ukraine, Head of the State Forest Resources Agency Andriy Zablotsky has said.

"State losses [from illegal logging] amount to more than UAH 1 billion. A significant part of the market is in the shadow, and electronic accounting aims to remove this powerful market from the shadow," he said during a meeting with the prime minister and representatives of the territorial bodies of the State Forest Agency in Kyiv.

According to Zablotsky, it is planned to introduce criminal liability for the sale of trees without tags.

In addition, in accordance with the goals of the government, it is planned to increase the forest cover of Ukraine by 20%.

The agency is developing a bill on forest inventory for its further use on the basis of new rules.

Zablotsky also noted that the agency plans to raise the question before the government and the Verkhovna Rada about raising state funding, which today makes up 5% of the demand and is critical in certain issues.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk instructed the head of the State Forest Agency as soon as possible to ensure the operation of online sites in the wood turnover market and to launch the electronic centralized accounting of wood by February 1, 2020.

Tags: #forest #government
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 13.01.2020
PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

11:49 30.12.2019
Govt approves order for Ukraine's diplomatic institutions to issue certificate on political prosecution of Russian citizens

Govt approves order for Ukraine's diplomatic institutions to issue certificate on political prosecution of Russian citizens

15:31 28.12.2019
Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

15:56 26.12.2019
Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

14:50 23.12.2019
Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

10:46 20.12.2019
Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

10:30 20.12.2019
Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

11:36 18.12.2019
State Forest Agency's enterprises want to sell over 500,000 New Year trees in 2019

State Forest Agency's enterprises want to sell over 500,000 New Year trees in 2019

11:32 12.12.2019
Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

13:53 11.12.2019
German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

UATV shuts down international broadcasting

PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

LATEST

Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

Honcharuk orders launch of online platforms for wood sales within weeks

Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

UATV shuts down international broadcasting

Donbasenergo sends over UAH 700 mln to national, local budgets in 2019

Inflation slowing in Ukraine in 2019 turned out to be more significant than NBU expected

Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

Interpipe pays $98.6 mln on eurobonds pursuant to agreed additional terms for restructuring

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD