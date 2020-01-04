Economy

13:00 04.01.2020

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

2 min read
Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

The suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus and possible refusal of Belarus from exports of petroleum products will not cause serious problems for Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services Andriy Gerus told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is not a critical problem for us in winter. I don't see any serious problems for Ukraine before the sowing campaign starts. And when the sowing campaign starts we will either have settled the problem or apply diversification," he said.

Gerus added that Belarus continues to export petroleum products to Ukraine so far.

"The thing is that Belarus supplies gasoline. And Ukrainian oil refineries did not increase production of diesel as they could not sell more gasoline (they go together). Thus, Kremenchug will increase output, we will receive more through the sea ports and from the EU countries. We have learned how to diversify. In winter demand is low and this is a benefit for us," he said.

"The situation gets worse when supplies of diesel fuel to Ukraine are suspended. When there is gasoline and diesel, it's not a big deal," Gerus added.

As reported, Belarusian refineries – OJSC Naftan (Novopolotsk, Vitebsk region) and JSC Mozyr Oil Refinery (Gomel region) – earlier confirmed the absence of oil supply contracts with Russian oil companies and the suspension of crude shipments from January 1, 2020; both enterprises are presently refining crude left from the end of December. The enterprises said that the existing crude stockpiles will allow them to continue operating at a technically acceptable capacity until mid-January.

Later, the Belarusian media reported that Belarus suspended exports of petroleum products from January 1, 2020 due to the absence of oil shipments from Russia.

Tags: #petroleum_products #belarus #gerus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:11 03.01.2020
Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

15:21 03.01.2020
Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

13:39 03.01.2020
Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

09:54 03.01.2020
Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

14:01 14.12.2019
Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

10:28 15.11.2019
Belarus set to close border along Chernobyl zone's perimeter

Belarus set to close border along Chernobyl zone's perimeter

10:25 11.11.2019
Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

16:18 22.10.2019
Govt sets 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia – Rada committee head Gerus

Govt sets 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia – Rada committee head Gerus

12:03 17.10.2019
Minsk not discussing political integration with Moscow – Belarusian FM

Minsk not discussing political integration with Moscow – Belarusian FM

12:05 05.10.2019
Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Minimum wage in Ukraine in dollar/euro terms higher than in Russia

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

LATEST

Minimum wage in Ukraine in dollar/euro terms higher than in Russia

Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP 3rd power unit disconnected from grid by protection system

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Farmland possession limit not to apply to banks – adviser to PM

Deposit Guarantee Fund auctions pool of VAB Bank assets

New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

Ernest Airlines suspects servicing flights from Jan 13 over problems with license

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

Basis for calculating tariffs between Naftogaz, Gazprom are tariffs approved by Ukrainian regulator – Naftogaz head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD