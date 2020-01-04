Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

The suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus and possible refusal of Belarus from exports of petroleum products will not cause serious problems for Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services Andriy Gerus told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is not a critical problem for us in winter. I don't see any serious problems for Ukraine before the sowing campaign starts. And when the sowing campaign starts we will either have settled the problem or apply diversification," he said.

Gerus added that Belarus continues to export petroleum products to Ukraine so far.

"The thing is that Belarus supplies gasoline. And Ukrainian oil refineries did not increase production of diesel as they could not sell more gasoline (they go together). Thus, Kremenchug will increase output, we will receive more through the sea ports and from the EU countries. We have learned how to diversify. In winter demand is low and this is a benefit for us," he said.

"The situation gets worse when supplies of diesel fuel to Ukraine are suspended. When there is gasoline and diesel, it's not a big deal," Gerus added.

As reported, Belarusian refineries – OJSC Naftan (Novopolotsk, Vitebsk region) and JSC Mozyr Oil Refinery (Gomel region) – earlier confirmed the absence of oil supply contracts with Russian oil companies and the suspension of crude shipments from January 1, 2020; both enterprises are presently refining crude left from the end of December. The enterprises said that the existing crude stockpiles will allow them to continue operating at a technically acceptable capacity until mid-January.

Later, the Belarusian media reported that Belarus suspended exports of petroleum products from January 1, 2020 due to the absence of oil shipments from Russia.