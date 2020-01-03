Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

Belarusian oil refineries will honor all obligations on exports of oil products, even though they have suspended their shipments to foreign markets since January 1, 2020, Andrei Bunakov, deputy CEO of the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim, said on Friday.

"The Belarusian side is determined to honor all export agreements. There is a certain time lag as regards the implementation of our obligations. Our partners won't suffer while we are settling issues regarding our contract process. Certain measures we have been taking will enable us to honor our obligations," the state news agency BelTA quoted Bunakov as saying.