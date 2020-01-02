Economy

14:35 02.01.2020

New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

2 min read
New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

The updated national standards for construction of houses with energy efficiency class of no lower than B became effective on January 1, 2020, the press service of Head of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine Lev Partskhaladze has reported.

"The requirements for all high-rise buildings in Ukraine, as well as other structures, to be designed energy-efficient according to all modern technologies, as in Europe, were completely revised and updated," Partskhaladze said.

According to the amendments, the design of high-rise buildings with energy efficiency class of no lower than B is outlined in the national construction standards, taking into account the requirements of the national construction standard B.2.6-31: 2016 "Thermal insulation of houses."

Moreover, the requirement provides for the division of internal heat supply systems into zones according to the height of the building. In addition, such systems should be separate for rooms within the same fire lobby, and for built-in premises it is necessary to design a separate heating system.

The new national construction standard B.2.2-41: 2019 "High-rise buildings. Key provisions" was developed by specialists of the State Research Institute of Construction Production to replace the outdated requirement "Design of high-rise residential and public buildings" issued in 2009.

As reported, updated national standard B.2.2-15: 2019 "Residential Buildings. Key Provisions" on mandatory design of residential houses and built-in premises with energy efficiency class of no lower than C took effect on December 1, 2019.

Tags: #partskhaladze #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:16 24.12.2019
Ukraine's energy regulator makes final decision on certification of new GTS operator

Ukraine's energy regulator makes final decision on certification of new GTS operator

13:42 24.12.2019
International Ukrainian Energy Forum to take place at InterContinental Hotel in Kyiv on February 25-27, 2020

International Ukrainian Energy Forum to take place at InterContinental Hotel in Kyiv on February 25-27, 2020

11:55 20.12.2019
Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

11:41 19.12.2019
Energy Community to mediate in conflict between Ukrainian renewable energy market players, Energy Ministry

Energy Community to mediate in conflict between Ukrainian renewable energy market players, Energy Ministry

17:25 25.11.2019
Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

12:04 20.11.2019
Solar Energy Association not in favor of idea to restructure feed-in tariffs for solar power plants

Solar Energy Association not in favor of idea to restructure feed-in tariffs for solar power plants

15:54 31.10.2019
EBRD will issue extra EUR 200 mln for development of renewable energy in Ukraine

EBRD will issue extra EUR 200 mln for development of renewable energy in Ukraine

16:47 29.10.2019
Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

10:54 29.10.2019
EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

16:17 04.10.2019
Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Basis for calculating tariffs between Naftogaz, Gazprom are tariffs approved by Ukrainian regulator – Naftogaz head

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

Gas transmission system of Ukraine starts transporting Russian gas under new contract with Gazprom

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

LATEST

Ernest Airlines suspects servicing flights from Jan 13 over problems with license

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

Basis for calculating tariffs between Naftogaz, Gazprom are tariffs approved by Ukrainian regulator – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz not enthusiastic about its inclusion in transit agreements, but it is an element of compromise – Naftogaz head

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

Gas transmission system of Ukraine starts transporting Russian gas under new contract with Gazprom

Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

President signs law on compliance of NCER activities with Constitution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD