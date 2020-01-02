New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

The updated national standards for construction of houses with energy efficiency class of no lower than B became effective on January 1, 2020, the press service of Head of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine Lev Partskhaladze has reported.

"The requirements for all high-rise buildings in Ukraine, as well as other structures, to be designed energy-efficient according to all modern technologies, as in Europe, were completely revised and updated," Partskhaladze said.

According to the amendments, the design of high-rise buildings with energy efficiency class of no lower than B is outlined in the national construction standards, taking into account the requirements of the national construction standard B.2.6-31: 2016 "Thermal insulation of houses."

Moreover, the requirement provides for the division of internal heat supply systems into zones according to the height of the building. In addition, such systems should be separate for rooms within the same fire lobby, and for built-in premises it is necessary to design a separate heating system.

The new national construction standard B.2.2-41: 2019 "High-rise buildings. Key provisions" was developed by specialists of the State Research Institute of Construction Production to replace the outdated requirement "Design of high-rise residential and public buildings" issued in 2009.

As reported, updated national standard B.2.2-15: 2019 "Residential Buildings. Key Provisions" on mandatory design of residential houses and built-in premises with energy efficiency class of no lower than C took effect on December 1, 2019.