11:56 27.12.2019

Emaar Properties interested in concession of Kyiv central railway station – Krykliy

Emaar Properties investment company (the UAE), which built the world's tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, along with other foreign investors, is interested in the concession of the central railway station in Kyiv, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Of the most curious companies that have expressed interest in this facility [the central railway station of Kyiv] is Emaar Properties. This is a very interesting investor. They are interested in the railway station complex as a whole: this is the construction of a shopping center, a hotel, and a restaurant complex," the minister noted.

According to him, now the IFC (International Finance Corporation) is preparing calculations for the Ministry of Infrastructure for the pre-feasibility study of the concession of the Kyiv central railway station. It is planned that these documents will be ready no later than the end of the first quarter of 2020.

"In general, there are a lot of those who wish to take part in this facility, both among Ukrainian and international investors. When we launch this tender and hold a separate road show, I think its results will pleasantly surprise you," he said.

