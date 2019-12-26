Economy

15:56 26.12.2019

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

2 min read
Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has obliged Naftogaz Ukrainy to send part of net profit for the first nine months of this year in dividends in the amount of UAH 8.5 billion to the national budget.

The approval of the relevant decision of the shareholders is enshrined in cabinet resolution No. 1339-r dated December 26, 2019, the text of which has been posted on the government portal.

In the future, this amount will be taken into account in the calculation and payment of dividends by the company based on the results of activities for the entire 2019.

As reported, in January-November 2019 state budget revenues amounted to UAH 899.745 billion, which is 5.9% less than the plan, in particular the general fund received UAH 792.216 billion, which is 6.1% behind the target. The Ministry of Finance explains the underfulfillment of income with the strengthened hryvnia exchange rate.

In this regard, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, in order to comply with the maximum deficit of the general fund of the state budget, instructed the Ministry of Finance to temporarily, until the end of the budget year, to suspend payments by the Treasury and registration of budgetary obligations for expenses and providing loans of the general fund, except for protected items.

In January-September 2019, Naftogaz Ukrainy saw its consolidated net profit rise by 27.4% (UAH 4.578 billion) compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 21.309 billion.

Tags: #government #dividends #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:50 24.12.2019
Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

09:54 24.12.2019
Vitrenko: Working option of European mediator between Gazprom, Ukraine's GTS operator fails due to mediator's refusal

Vitrenko: Working option of European mediator between Gazprom, Ukraine's GTS operator fails due to mediator's refusal

09:39 24.12.2019
Difficult approval of contracts with Gazprom continues – Vitrenko

Difficult approval of contracts with Gazprom continues – Vitrenko

14:50 23.12.2019
Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

16:43 21.12.2019
Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

Naftogaz to seek compensation from Russia for Crimean assets in international arbitration

13:49 21.12.2019
Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

13:38 21.12.2019
Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

11:53 21.12.2019
Gazprom, Naftogaz to sign five-year contract, transit volume to reach 65 bcm in 2020 – source

Gazprom, Naftogaz to sign five-year contract, transit volume to reach 65 bcm in 2020 – source

17:59 20.12.2019
Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

10:46 20.12.2019
Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

President signs bill liquidating schemes in property appraisal into law

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

EssilorLuxottica could acquire Luxoptica largest Ukrainian eye-glass network

Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

Money sent to accounts of banks under liquidation grows by 40% in 2029, to UAH 9.5 bln – Deposit Guarantee Fund

President signs bill liquidating schemes in property appraisal into law

Financial Stability Council notes moderate systemic risks, looking for ways to restore solvency of Deposit Guarantee Fund

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

Closed-cycle production of fuzes for artillery shells established at Shostka State Plant Impulse

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD