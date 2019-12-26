Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has obliged Naftogaz Ukrainy to send part of net profit for the first nine months of this year in dividends in the amount of UAH 8.5 billion to the national budget.

The approval of the relevant decision of the shareholders is enshrined in cabinet resolution No. 1339-r dated December 26, 2019, the text of which has been posted on the government portal.

In the future, this amount will be taken into account in the calculation and payment of dividends by the company based on the results of activities for the entire 2019.

As reported, in January-November 2019 state budget revenues amounted to UAH 899.745 billion, which is 5.9% less than the plan, in particular the general fund received UAH 792.216 billion, which is 6.1% behind the target. The Ministry of Finance explains the underfulfillment of income with the strengthened hryvnia exchange rate.

In this regard, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, in order to comply with the maximum deficit of the general fund of the state budget, instructed the Ministry of Finance to temporarily, until the end of the budget year, to suspend payments by the Treasury and registration of budgetary obligations for expenses and providing loans of the general fund, except for protected items.

In January-September 2019, Naftogaz Ukrainy saw its consolidated net profit rise by 27.4% (UAH 4.578 billion) compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 21.309 billion.