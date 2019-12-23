Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved financial plans of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, JSC Ukrtransgaz and JSC Ukrtransnafta for 2019.

The respective decisions are outlined in resolutions Nos. 1286-1289 dated December 18, 2019 posted on the government's website.

The texts of the financial plans have not yet been published.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The holding is a monopolist in transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as in transportation of crude oil by pipeline through the country.