Payment by Gazprom of $3 bln under Stockholm ruling could be part of package agreement on gas with Ukraine, talks ongoing – source

Payment by Gazprom of $3 billion awarded to Ukraine's Naftogaz according to a Stockholm arbitration ruling could be part of a package agreement on gas with Ukraine, a source from the Russian delegation told Interfax.

"Talks on the whole range of issues are due to continue in Minsk today," the source said.