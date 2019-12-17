NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) estimates the need in capital of state-owned Oschadbank and Ukreximbank (both based in Kyiv) after conducting stress tests at UAH 23.3 billion under the baseline scenario and UAH 45.8 billion under the adverse scenario, according to the Financial Stability Report of the NBU posted on the website of the regulator on Tuesday.

According to the report, low-margin securities and corporate loans prevail in portfolios of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank, and a large part of them are non-performing loans (NPL). Due to low margin and high administrative costs the banks are not able to stably generate capital, the NBU said.