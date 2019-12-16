Economy

13:42 16.12.2019

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

3 min read
Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

The parliamentary committee for finances, tax and customs policy does not plan to discuss government's bill No. 2571 on some issues of functioning of the banking system, the adoption of which is a prior action under the new program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The committee will work with alternative bill, Deputy Head of the committee Oleksandr Dubinsky (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) has said.

"We do not plan to consider it [bill No. 2571]. It needs to be radically changed and an alternative bill should be submitted. This is, in principle, the position discussed with the head of the committee," the MP, who oversees the bank's direction in the committee, told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"This bill, which was introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers, not only contradicts the logic, but contradicts, in principle, the legal system and the Constitution," Dubinsky said.

In particular, he criticized the provisions of the bill, which require the courts to take into account not the laws, but the subjective judgments and calculations of the National Bank, without relying on any other sources.

"It demands to replace the ownership standards that are laid down in the Constitution by decisions of the National Bank and the Deposit Guarantee Fund," the deputy head of the committee said.

In his opinion, the authors of this bill, if they work in the National Bank, should be dismissed and they should be prohibited from working in the financial system, since the regulation of legal relations between creditors, depositors, shareholders and banks in the bill is "full nihilism of law."

Dubinsky said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday that the alternative government bill will be registered in the Rada this week. "An alternative bill will be registered this week. It should include... also the proposals that we submitted as separate bills regarding the NBU moving from the first-level priority tier guaranteed creditors to the seventh-level tier, so that the NBU would be less tempted to get these assets [of insolvent banks] in order to transfer depositors to the first tiers of creditors, as well as resolving the issue of compliance of NBU actions with the law," he said.

"The further we move, the further the NBU departs from the fulfillment of the requirements of laws and the Constitution and turns into a separate center for managing the economy of Ukraine, which is not accountable to any authority," Dubinsky said.

Tags: #dubinsky #rada #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 12.12.2019
IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

14:51 12.12.2019
NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

13:34 12.12.2019
Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

11:43 12.12.2019
Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

17:57 11.12.2019
Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

09:33 09.12.2019
Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

19:00 27.11.2019
Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

16:38 26.11.2019
IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

10:28 25.11.2019
IMF mission notes tangible progress in Ukrainian reforms – PM

IMF mission notes tangible progress in Ukrainian reforms – PM

16:26 23.11.2019
IMF mission ends visit to Ukraine without staff level agreement under new program, points out progress in its preparation

IMF mission ends visit to Ukraine without staff level agreement under new program, points out progress in its preparation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz denies achievement of agreements with Russia on gas transit, reports on continuation of talks

Supreme Court announces break until Jan 31 in case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail in

Naftogaz to offer industrial consumers to buy gas with 25% advance payments from Jan 1 – top manager

Ukraine to continue talks on gas transit with Gazprom, early to speak about approved option – Vitrenko

Economy ministry studying imported products price hikes with hryvnia strengthening, could start investigation

LATEST

Naftogaz denies achievement of agreements with Russia on gas transit, reports on continuation of talks

Economy ministry predicts implementation of 10 concession projects in 2020

Supreme Court announces break until Jan 31 in case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail in

Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

Naftogaz to offer industrial consumers to buy gas with 25% advance payments from Jan 1 – top manager

Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

Ukraine to continue talks on gas transit with Gazprom, early to speak about approved option – Vitrenko

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to drill 80 new wells in 2020 – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

Economy ministry studying imported products price hikes with hryvnia strengthening, could start investigation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD