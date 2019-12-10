Economy

15:40 10.12.2019

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Mobile communications operators Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell and municipal enterprise Kyiv Metropoliten are negotiating technical documents and the working project to launch 4G Internet in Kyiv's subway, Director for Corporate & Regulatory Affairs at Kyivstar Oleksandr Kogut has said.

"Since September [2019], intensive and productive cooperation with the subway regarding the implementation of the planned steps continues. In particular, the legal mechanism for providing access for work in the subway has been approved. All the required agreements on technical supervision of the existing telecom network in the subway have been signed. Now technical documentation and a working project are being coordinated, the signing of an access agreement is being prepared," he wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, Kogut said that operators and the subway will be able to sign the agreement on telecom access to the municipal property of the city only after approval by the Kyiv Council of the decision to establish access fees.

"The adoption of the long-awaited decision by the Kyiv City Council will open up the possibility for operators to install their 4G equipment in the subway legally. We will be ready to start installation work right after that," the Kyivstar director said.

He recalled that according to the plan, the launch of 4G communications at the first stations and in adjacent tunnels should take place at the end of the first quarter of 2020 with the subsequent distribution the network to all stations and tunnels by the end of 2020.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar #subway
