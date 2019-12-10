EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Sweden have issued funds for an information campaign to promote a solid waste treatment project in Lviv, for which the EBRD together with environmental funds allocated EUR35 million.

"In Ukraine, more than 95% of solid waste is brought to landfills, 99% of which do not meet EU standards and carry environmental, safety and health risks. In Sweden, in 2018 less than 1% of solid waste was brought to landfills, and more than 99% was recycled," Ambassador of Sweden Tobias Thyberg said during the official launch of the program in Kyiv.

Within the framework of the project, which is designed for three years, a number of Internet resources will be created, as well as events with mass media, the public and non-governmental organizations will be carried out. The communications agency Noblet Media CIS is implementing the project, and its cost is not disclosed.

"Today, garbage is an element of politics. I would like this issue to be outside of politics," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

According to him, after setting fire to the landfill in the Velyki Hrybovychi village, the city has been suffering a garbage blockade for almost two years, and the EBRD and other European partners came to the rescue first. The mayor noted that the city is very interested in the implementation of this project, since it annually has to spend UAH 300 million on garbage removal.