Economy

11:02 10.12.2019

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

2 min read
EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Sweden have issued funds for an information campaign to promote a solid waste treatment project in Lviv, for which the EBRD together with environmental funds allocated EUR35 million.

"In Ukraine, more than 95% of solid waste is brought to landfills, 99% of which do not meet EU standards and carry environmental, safety and health risks. In Sweden, in 2018 less than 1% of solid waste was brought to landfills, and more than 99% was recycled," Ambassador of Sweden Tobias Thyberg said during the official launch of the program in Kyiv.

Within the framework of the project, which is designed for three years, a number of Internet resources will be created, as well as events with mass media, the public and non-governmental organizations will be carried out. The communications agency Noblet Media CIS is implementing the project, and its cost is not disclosed.

"Today, garbage is an element of politics. I would like this issue to be outside of politics," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

According to him, after setting fire to the landfill in the Velyki Hrybovychi village, the city has been suffering a garbage blockade for almost two years, and the EBRD and other European partners came to the rescue first. The mayor noted that the city is very interested in the implementation of this project, since it annually has to spend UAH 300 million on garbage removal.

Tags: #lviv #ebrd #sweden
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 06.12.2019
EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

10:06 06.12.2019
EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

18:47 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

17:24 22.11.2019
EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

11:54 11.11.2019
EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

10:11 11.11.2019
Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

15:04 07.11.2019
EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

09:40 07.11.2019
Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

17:41 06.11.2019
EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

17:10 06.11.2019
Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

LATEST

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD