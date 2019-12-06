Economy

10:06 06.12.2019

EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

1 min read
EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased trade financing limit for state-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) to $80 million under the Trade Facilitation Program (TFP), which is twice the previous funding volume.

According to a report on Ukrgasbank's website, increasing the limit will allow the financial institution to increase support and financing of foreign economic projects, including those from the small and medium-sized business (SME) segment, and extend the funding period to five years.

The goal of the TFP is to support international trade in the EBRD's countries of operations. Under this program, the EBRD provides guarantees to international confirming banks, undertaking political and commercial payment risks associated with international trade transactions that banks finance in these countries. The TFP provides access to finance for exporters and importers, including small businesses, and helps develop local capacity to comply with trade finance requirements and skills.

The EBRD is the largest international financial investor in Ukraine. Since the start of operations in the country in 1993, the EBRD has committed to provide almost EUR13.6 billion within 432 projects. TFP participants are eight Ukrainian banks.

Tags: #ukrgasbank #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 06.12.2019
EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

18:47 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

17:24 22.11.2019
EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

15:27 15.11.2019
IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

11:54 11.11.2019
EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

10:11 11.11.2019
Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

15:04 07.11.2019
EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

09:40 07.11.2019
Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

17:41 06.11.2019
EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

17:10 06.11.2019
Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

LATEST

Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

St. Petersburg firm to invest 600 mln rubles in synthetic diamond production

Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

Naftogaz head Kobolev not planning to step down

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD