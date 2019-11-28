Economy

16:55 28.11.2019

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia plans to reach a net profit indicator of UAH 1.3 billion in 2020, which is 71.1% less than the plan for 2019 or 62% less than the expected figure for the current year.

This is stated in the draft financial plan of the enterprise for 2020, presented at the American Chamber of Commerce.

"We hope that by the end of the year it will be adopted in parliament," Ivan Yuryk, a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said.

In addition, according to the financial plan, Ukrzaliznytsia intends to reduce EBITDA by 24% in 2020 compared to the plan for 2019, to UAH 19.08 billion, EBITDA margin by 5.9 percentage points, to 18.5%.

According to the draft document, the volume of freight traffic will increase by 5.5% compared with the expected freight turnover in 2019, to 192.6 million tonne-kilometers. In particular, it is planned to increase transportation in all directions: transit traffic by 8.8% (up to 16.9 million tonne-kilometers), export by 3.7% (up to 83 million tonne-kilometers), domestic by 9.3% (to 68.4 million tonne-kilometers).

The volume of passenger traffic in 2020 should increase by 1.5% (up to 28.8 million passenger-kilometers) compared with the expected passenger flow in 2019. In particular, the largest increase in passenger traffic is expected in international traffic - by 10.1% (to 1.1 million passenger-km), in domestic traffic by 1.2% (up to 22.5 million passenger-km), suburban by 0.9% (up to 5.1 million passenger-km).

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #profit #net_profit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 25.11.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

13:11 21.11.2019
Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

17:52 11.11.2019
SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

14:59 29.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

15:09 03.10.2019
NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

18:33 02.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

14:05 25.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

12:04 18.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to reform procurement system via introduction of CIPS corporate certification

Ukrzaliznytsia to reform procurement system via introduction of CIPS corporate certification

17:42 16.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

10:02 13.09.2019
Fitch upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'B' on sovereign rating action

Fitch upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'B' on sovereign rating action

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

LATEST

Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

Ukraine on verge of technical integration with EUROCONTROL route charges system – UkSATSE

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD