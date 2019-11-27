Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on November 27 dismissed President of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) has said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed President of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky," he wrote on Facebook.

The relevant information was later confirmed by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"Yes, this is true. The corresponding decision has been approved. It was the initiative of Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel. I think he can separately comment on the reasons why he came to the conclusion that such a decision is necessary ... We are now firing dozens of people who worked in previous years. In many cases, the reason for this is our belief in either inefficiency or corrupt activities. I would specifically leave this case for the minister's comments," he said during the briefing.