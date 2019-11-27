Economy

16:47 27.11.2019

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

1 min read
Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on November 27 dismissed President of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) has said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed President of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky," he wrote on Facebook.

The relevant information was later confirmed by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"Yes, this is true. The corresponding decision has been approved. It was the initiative of Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel. I think he can separately comment on the reasons why he came to the conclusion that such a decision is necessary ... We are now firing dozens of people who worked in previous years. In many cases, the reason for this is our belief in either inefficiency or corrupt activities. I would specifically leave this case for the minister's comments," he said during the briefing.

Tags: #energoatom #nedashkovsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 14.11.2019
Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

16:56 06.11.2019
Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

16:58 22.08.2019
Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

10:38 17.07.2019
Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

11:07 04.02.2019
Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

12:21 18.01.2019
Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

16:35 21.12.2018
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

09:33 13.11.2018
Energoatom agrees on cooperation with Finnish maker of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä

Energoatom agrees on cooperation with Finnish maker of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä

11:45 04.10.2018
No grounds for drastic growth in Energoatom's tariff

No grounds for drastic growth in Energoatom's tariff

14:59 31.05.2018
Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

LATEST

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

Kernel posts 24% fall in net profit in Q1 FY2020

Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

Finance Ministry decreases rate for four-year govt bonds to 12.4% thanks to demand of UAH 7.7 bln

NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD