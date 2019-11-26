Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

JSC Ukrtransnafta, the operator of the oil transmission system of Ukraine, on Tuesday, November 26, after checking quality of oil, started accepting El Sharara Libyan crude oil to the country's oil transmission system for transporting it to the Kremenchuk oil refinery (Ukrtatnafta).

The company said in a press release that Libyan oil will be transported on the Odesa-Kremenchuk route. It contains 0.07% of sulphur with a density of 814 kg/m3 at 15°C.

The authority of the Odesa maritime merchandise port, on November 9, 2019 a tanker with 81,200 tonnes of Libyan crude oil arrived in Odesa.

"Thus, in addition to pumping oil from Ukrainian fields, Ukrtransnafta will have experience in transporting four types of imported oil: Urals, Azeri Light, Bakken and El Sharara," the company said.

As reported, early October, JSC Ukrtransnafta signed a contract with PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery) to transship up to 1.2 million tonnes of oil on the ship-or-pay condition annually. For three years from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2022, the customer guarantees the supply of oil in the amount of at least 1.2 million tonnes annually and at least 300,000 tonnes from October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

If the actual volumes of pumped crude oil to the Kremenchug refinery are lower than guaranteed, the customer, i.e. Ukrtatnafta, will pay the transportation cost for the undelivered volumes in accordance with the established tariff.

The company said that the guaranteed volume of oil transportation reduces the planned increase in tariffs for oil pumping.