Economy

10:37 25.11.2019

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from January 1, 2020 plans to propose to household consumers to buy natural gas at the guaranteed price of around UAH 7,000 per 1,000 cubic meters (VAT included), which will be in effect until the end of the heating season, Minister of Energy and Environment Protection of Ukraine Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"From January 1, people will be offered a certain guarantee price for gas. They will be able to choose it before the end of the heating season. It will be even lower than the price of the first quarter of 2019, and will be fixed until the end of the heating season," he said in an interview with Channel 24 TV.

According to him, the possible suspension of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine from January 1 could lead to a significant increase in gas prices in the European and Ukrainian markets. At the same time, the option of maintaining prices at the current level (in November for households it was UAH 5,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, including VAT) or a slight increase is not ruled out.

"No accepting this price can play both a benefit and a loss," the minister said, adding that the consumer should decide whether to buy gas at the guaranteed price or not.

