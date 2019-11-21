Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved appointment of Janne Harjunpää, Juan Enrique Perez Calot, former Finance Minister of Ukraine Ihor Mitiukov as members of the supervisory board of Oschadbank and Laszlo Urban as a member of the supervisory board of Ukreximbank, according to a posting on the website of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

"Recruitment companies won a tender selected the candidates, and the commission consisting of representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the President and the Cabinet of Ministers finally evaluated them," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the competition was held in line with the requirements of legislation and with participation of representatives of international financial institutions: the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation.