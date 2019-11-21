Economy

12:13 21.11.2019

Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

1 min read
Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved appointment of Janne Harjunpää, Juan Enrique Perez Calot, former Finance Minister of Ukraine Ihor Mitiukov as members of the supervisory board of Oschadbank and Laszlo Urban as a member of the supervisory board of Ukreximbank, according to a posting on the website of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

"Recruitment companies won a tender selected the candidates, and the commission consisting of representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the President and the Cabinet of Ministers finally evaluated them," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the competition was held in line with the requirements of legislation and with participation of representatives of international financial institutions: the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation.

Tags: #government #banks
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:47 21.11.2019
Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

18:09 14.11.2019
Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

10:57 14.11.2019
Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

13:50 08.11.2019
Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

17:10 06.11.2019
Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

15:56 06.11.2019
Cabinet imposes embargo on import of used wagons from Russia from Nov 20, 2019

Cabinet imposes embargo on import of used wagons from Russia from Nov 20, 2019

10:30 04.11.2019
Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

09:47 31.10.2019
Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

16:57 29.10.2019
Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

12:11 29.10.2019
Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

NBU plans to launch transactions with derivatives in Q2 2020

Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

Economy ministry launches portal with public cadastre map

Ukraine to finish cooperation with IMF in 2023 – Finance minister

Airlines service over 290,000 flights in Ukrainian airspace in Jan-Oct

Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

Opening of land market to allow Ukraine to accelerate economic growth by 0.5-1.5% of GDP a year in next five years – World Bank

Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD