Economy

16:26 14.11.2019

SPF plans to privatize at least five state enterprises in 2020

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) plans to privatize at least five state-owned enterprises in 2020, SPF Head Dmytro Sennychenko has said.

"We plan to privatize at least five large enterprises," he said during a meeting at the SPF with the participation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

According to the head of the fund, the State Property Fund could in 2020 privatize United Mining and Chemical Company, Electrotyazhmash, Krasnolymanska coal company, Centrenergo, Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant, and President Hotel.

The state intends to leave 766 out of 3,643 state enterprises in its ownership, according to Pavlo Kukhta, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

"Some 1,399 state enterprises have already been selected, 737 of them have been agreed, and another 482 are in the process of transfer," Kukhta said.

At the same time, he added that the yield of state assets should grow to 5%, largely due to privatization.

Interfax-Ukraine
