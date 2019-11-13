Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

Motor Sich airline in the winter of 2019/2020 will operate regular flights only along the Zaporizhia-Kyiv and Zaporizhia-Minsk (Belarus) routes, according to the airline's Facebook page.

"In order to optimize the work, the airline decided to concentrate its activities at one base airport – Zaporizhia International Airport," the airline's press service said.

Flights to Kyiv, in particular, will be operated twice a day on weekdays and one flight on weekends.

Departures from Zaporizhia on weekdays are scheduled for 07:20 and 17:50, arrival at Kyiv Zhuliany International Airport is at 08:50 and 19:10. Departure from Kyiv to Zaporizhia will be carried out from Monday to Friday at 10:50 and 20:00, arrival in Zaporizhia is at 12:10 and 21:15.

On Saturdays, flights from Zaporizhia will be operated at 08:30 with arrival in Kyiv at 09:50. Departure from Kyiv is at 11:30, arrival in Zaporizhia is at 12:50.

On Sundays, departure from Zaporizhia is at 17:50, arrival in Kyiv is at 19:10. Departure from Kyiv is at 20:30, arrival in Zaporizhia is at 21:45.

Flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk will be operated four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.