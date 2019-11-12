Economy

09:51 12.11.2019

Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

1 min read
Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

The harvest of grain and leguminous crops in Ukraine in 2019, according to preliminary data, will be about 74 million tonnes, which is 4 million tonnes more than in 2018, Economy Minister Tymofiy Mylovanov has stated.

"In particular, wheat will amount to 28.1 million tonnes (3.5 million tonnes more), corn to 35 million tonnes (800,000 tonnes less), and barley to 8.9 million tonnes (1.6 million tonnes more)," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, production of rye will be 333,000 tonnes (plus 60,000 tonnes), oats to 444,000 tonnes (26,000 tonnes more), peas to 572,000 tonnes (203,000 tonnes less), buckwheat to 85,000 tonnes (52,000 tonnes less), millet to 165,000 tonnes (84,000 tonnes more), rice to 63,000 tonnes (less by 6,000 tonnes).

Mylovanov added that among industrial crops, sugar beet production fell by 4.2 million tonnes, to 9.8 million tonnes, soybeans by 827,000 tonnes, to 3.6 million tonnes, sunflower remained at the level of 14.2 million tonnes, while rapeseeds increased by 472,000 tonnes, to 3.2 million tonnes.

According to the minister, potato production this year fell by 2.2 million tonnes, to 20.3 million tonnes, and vegetables by 575,000 tonnes, to 8.9 million tonnes.

Tags: #harvest #mylovanov #grain #economy_minister #economy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 22.10.2019
Economy minister denies possible impact of restrictions on purchase of land by foreigners until 2024 on cooperation with IMF

Economy minister denies possible impact of restrictions on purchase of land by foreigners until 2024 on cooperation with IMF

15:37 17.10.2019
Economy ministry revises upwards forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7%

Economy ministry revises upwards forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7%

18:23 09.10.2019
Economy ministry developing two forecasts for economic growth acceleration in 2020 – minister

Economy ministry developing two forecasts for economic growth acceleration in 2020 – minister

14:05 25.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

17:44 01.08.2019
Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

15:55 29.07.2019
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

17:24 09.07.2019
Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

17:18 15.04.2019
Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

12:49 09.04.2019
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

10:54 20.03.2019
Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bakhmatiuk offers gradual repayment of UAH 8 bln of debts to VAB Bank, Bank Financial Initiative, plans to return to Ukraine

Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

LATEST

Bakhmatiuk offers gradual repayment of UAH 8 bln of debts to VAB Bank, Bank Financial Initiative, plans to return to Ukraine

Ukraine raises gas imports by 45.5% in ten months

Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

EU-Ukraine-Russia expert consultations on gas held in Brussels

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD