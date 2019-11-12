Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

The harvest of grain and leguminous crops in Ukraine in 2019, according to preliminary data, will be about 74 million tonnes, which is 4 million tonnes more than in 2018, Economy Minister Tymofiy Mylovanov has stated.

"In particular, wheat will amount to 28.1 million tonnes (3.5 million tonnes more), corn to 35 million tonnes (800,000 tonnes less), and barley to 8.9 million tonnes (1.6 million tonnes more)," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, production of rye will be 333,000 tonnes (plus 60,000 tonnes), oats to 444,000 tonnes (26,000 tonnes more), peas to 572,000 tonnes (203,000 tonnes less), buckwheat to 85,000 tonnes (52,000 tonnes less), millet to 165,000 tonnes (84,000 tonnes more), rice to 63,000 tonnes (less by 6,000 tonnes).

Mylovanov added that among industrial crops, sugar beet production fell by 4.2 million tonnes, to 9.8 million tonnes, soybeans by 827,000 tonnes, to 3.6 million tonnes, sunflower remained at the level of 14.2 million tonnes, while rapeseeds increased by 472,000 tonnes, to 3.2 million tonnes.

According to the minister, potato production this year fell by 2.2 million tonnes, to 20.3 million tonnes, and vegetables by 575,000 tonnes, to 8.9 million tonnes.