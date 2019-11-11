EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supports the land reform agenda of the Ukrainian government and is ready to provide financing for it.

"We are also obviously completely in favor of reforming the land market. This is a historic opportunity. That is why we want to make sure it is implemented correctly and the right safeguards are put in place. Ukrainians deserve to have transparent and fair agricultural land market and to be defended from corruption and abuse," EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone wrote on his Facebook page following a meeting with Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister of Ukraine Tymofiy Mylovanov.

He also noted that the EBRD stands ready to support Ukraine's reform by deploying finance.

Patrone and Mylovanov also discussed the EBRD's program and reform of corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

"SOEs [state-owner enterprises] reform is one of the defining points of our engagement in Ukraine and we look forward to seeing a long due legislation being approved soon," he said.

He also underlined that when it comes to "these two crucial reforms" there is complete identity of views in the EBRD and Ukrainian government.