Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

PJSC Centrenergo power generating company is in the top priority of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding "large-scale" privatization, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Centrenergo is in the top priority for privatization. And I want this company to be privatized by an external, real player. And the government will do everything for some kind of strong player to come here," he said during the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Saturday.

He emphasized that the State Property Fund (SPF) is currently preparing the company for privatization.

"There is a manager there [in the State Property Fund] who does not depend on any oligarch," Honcharuk emphasized.

Earlier, SPF Head Dmytro Sennychenko predicted the sale of Centrenergo in 2021.