Economy

10:16 11.11.2019

Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

1 min read
Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

 PJSC Centrenergo power generating company is in the top priority of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding "large-scale" privatization, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Centrenergo is in the top priority for privatization. And I want this company to be privatized by an external, real player. And the government will do everything for some kind of strong player to come here," he said during the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Saturday.

He emphasized that the State Property Fund (SPF) is currently preparing the company for privatization.

"There is a manager there [in the State Property Fund] who does not depend on any oligarch," Honcharuk emphasized.

Earlier, SPF Head Dmytro Sennychenko predicted the sale of Centrenergo in 2021.

Tags: #centrenergo #honcharuk #privatization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:36 09.11.2019
Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

11:22 09.11.2019
Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

15:58 08.11.2019
Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

10:01 08.11.2019
Ukraine calling on Germany not to back decision to mitigate EU gas directive for Nord Stream 2 – PM

Ukraine calling on Germany not to back decision to mitigate EU gas directive for Nord Stream 2 – PM

14:58 05.11.2019
Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

12:41 05.11.2019
Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

12:34 05.11.2019
Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

11:49 04.11.2019
PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

16:09 29.10.2019
Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

15:39 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

LATEST

Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

EU-Ukraine-Russia expert consultations on gas held in Brussels

Deputy Head of President's Office Zhovkva hopes for intensification of talks on expanding free trade with Canada

Interpipe files lawsuit to European court against EC due to unfair duties on supply of seamless pipes to EU

Inflation in Ukraine amounts to 0.7% in Oct, slows to 6.5% in annual terms – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD