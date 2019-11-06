Economy

17:10 06.11.2019

Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

1 min read
Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the attraction of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the development of the Trans-European transport network, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said from a closed government meeting on Wednesday.

"The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) project provides for the creation by 2030 of a new transport system in the territory of European Union, which will combine 94 sea and river ports, 38 international airports and about 15,000 km of high-speed railways," the deputy wrote in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #government #honcharenko #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 06.11.2019
EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

15:56 06.11.2019
Cabinet imposes embargo on import of used wagons from Russia from Nov 20, 2019

Cabinet imposes embargo on import of used wagons from Russia from Nov 20, 2019

10:30 04.11.2019
Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

15:54 31.10.2019
EBRD will issue extra EUR 200 mln for development of renewable energy in Ukraine

EBRD will issue extra EUR 200 mln for development of renewable energy in Ukraine

09:47 31.10.2019
Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

16:57 29.10.2019
Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

12:11 29.10.2019
Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

09:57 29.10.2019
Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

09:37 24.10.2019
Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

17:37 08.10.2019
MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

LATEST

Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

Cabinet raises charter capital of Energy Efficiency Fund by UAH 1.1 bln

Law enforcers should investigate defense industry crimes involving former politicians – Ukroboronprom head

Ukrenergo head predicts balanced limit up to 10% of 'green' electric energy in 2020

Zelensky sets tasks to prepare mass privatization, develop plan for improving Ukraine's Doing Business rating

ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD