Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the attraction of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the development of the Trans-European transport network, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said from a closed government meeting on Wednesday.

"The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) project provides for the creation by 2030 of a new transport system in the territory of European Union, which will combine 94 sea and river ports, 38 international airports and about 15,000 km of high-speed railways," the deputy wrote in the Telegram channel.