EC Vice President Sefcovic to meet with Ukrainian Deputy PM Kuleba on Nov 5

Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic will meet with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on November 5, according to the schedule of the European Commissioner.

As reported, on November 5, the fifth meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee will be held in Brussels. According to the Ukrainian government, during the events within the framework of the meeting there is a discussion of the idea of further integration, which will form the basis of the documents for their adoption by the Association Council in December.

In addition, a wide range of issues related to political, economic and sectoral cooperation will be discussed at a meeting of the Committee. A separate block will be devoted to monitoring the implementation of the Association Agreement and updating its annexes.

The Association Council in December plans to summarize the previous achievements of Ukraine towards approaching the EU and expand integration processes. It is expected that concrete joint steps will be worked out to further integrate Ukraine into the EU digital and separate energy markets, simplify trade conditions with the EU, in the field of justice, freedom and security, as well as obtain "industrial visa-free" (the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products, ACAA).