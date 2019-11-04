Kyivstar sees 33.1% rise in EBIDTA, 18.3% growth of revenue in Q3 2019

JSC Kyivstar, the mobile communications operator, in July-September 2019 increased general income by 18.3% year-over-year, to UAH 5.828 billion, the company's press service reported on Monday, referring to its quarterly financial statements.

The press service said that over the period Kyivstar increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 33.1%, to UAH 3.772 billion, and EBITDA margin grew by 7.2 percentage points (p.p.), to 64.7%.

Revenue from mobile operator services in the third quarter amounted to UAH 5.466 billion, which is 18.8% higher than the indicator for the same period in 2018.

The volume of data traffic consumption increased 69.1%, to 3.969 GB per subscriber. At the same time, the consumption of voice services remained stable: on average 566 minutes per subscriber were used, which is 0.3% more than a year earlier.

The number of Kyivstar mobile Internet users increased 12.1%, to 16.3 million, and the total number of active subscribers by the end of the third quarter was 26.4 million, which were 200,000 less than a year earlier.

According to the company, average revenue per user (ARPU) from mobile communications increased 19.9%, to UAH 69.

Revenue from fixed line services increased 10.3%, to UAH 333 million. At the same time, the number of subscribers increased 11%, to 1 million. Fixed line Internet ARPU grew by 4.3%, to UAH 74.

Capital investments for the reporting period amounted to UAH 1.37 billion, which is 85.8% more than for the same period last year.

In general, in January-September 2019, Kyivstar increased revenue 20.9%, to UAH 16.577 billion, and EBITDA – 37.7%, to UAH 10.652 billion.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian mobile operator. It provides communication and data transfer services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G.