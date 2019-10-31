Economy

15:54 31.10.2019

EBRD will issue extra EUR 200 mln for development of renewable energy in Ukraine

1 min read
EBRD will issue extra EUR 200 mln for development of renewable energy in Ukraine

The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved the provision of additional financing in the amount of EUR 200 million for the development of renewable energy sources in Ukraine.

The EBRD said it intends to issue new funds to finance private renewable energy projects under the current system of stimulating "green" tariffs. The planned replenishment will allow the bank to build on the success of USELF-III and maintain momentum in the transition from the existing mechanism of preferential tariffs to a support system based on competitive auctions.

The bank noted that the third program of financing renewable energy development approved in July 2018 in the amount of EUR 250 million (Ukraine Sustainable Energy Lending Facility, USELF-III) will be fully implemented by the end of 2019.

As reported, the EBRD under the USELF program has been supporting the development of renewable energy in Ukraine since 2009. The program is aimed at assisting the state in achieving by 2020 the share of "green" generation in the country's total energy consumption at 11% (including a 6% share of large hydropower plants).

Tags: #energy #ukraine #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:08 31.10.2019
NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

12:01 31.10.2019
Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

09:47 31.10.2019
Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

09:35 31.10.2019
Rada ratifies protocol with amendments to Convention between Ukraine, U.K. on avoidance of double taxation

Rada ratifies protocol with amendments to Convention between Ukraine, U.K. on avoidance of double taxation

16:47 29.10.2019
Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

11:52 29.10.2019
Ukraine, European Commission agree new contract on Russian gas transit should be long-term, with fixed transit volumes

Ukraine, European Commission agree new contract on Russian gas transit should be long-term, with fixed transit volumes

10:54 29.10.2019
EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

09:56 29.10.2019
NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

09:40 29.10.2019
Russia willing to work on gas with Ukraine under both European and Ukrainian law – minister

Russia willing to work on gas with Ukraine under both European and Ukrainian law – minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Verkhovna Rada at second reading votes draft law on unbundling

Ukraine expecting stable heating season irrespective of gas transit – Naftogaz

Naftogaz waiting for official proposals on settling debt, signing contracts from Gazprom

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

LATEST

Verkhovna Rada at second reading votes draft law on unbundling

Ukravtodor, China's Poly Changda Engineering arrange to implement first phase of construction of orbital road around Kyiv

DTEK's TPPs plan to pour around 7 billion kWh of electricity to power grid by late 2019

Ukraine expecting stable heating season irrespective of gas transit – Naftogaz

Berlin confirms gas transit across Ukraine must be retained despite construction of Nord Stream 2

Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

PrivatBank posts 5.4-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Naftogaz waiting for official proposals on settling debt, signing contracts from Gazprom

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD