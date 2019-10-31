Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

The Finance Ministry on November 12, 2019 after a two-month break plans to hold a primary auction to place two-year government domestic loan bonds in U.S. dollars, according to the updated schedule posted on the website of the ministry.

According to the schedule, on November 5 and November 26, four-year hryvnia-pegged government domestic loan bonds will be placed, while after the placement of five and a half year bonds at the end of September the "longest" bonds were three-year bonds.

The number of auctions to sell three- and two-year bonds in November was reduced to one – on November 12 and November 19 respectively, while recently these auctions were held one in a week.

As in October, the Finance Ministry plans to place one-year bonds every week and alternate three-month and six-month bonds one in a week.

As reported, at the last auction on September 11, $351.9 million two-year U.S. dollar government bonds were placed at 5.5% per annum.

The Finance Ministry in October began a discussion with primary dealers on the possibility of placing seven-year bonds.